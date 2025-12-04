CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $9.49. CryoPort shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 435,848 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CryoPort from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

CryoPort Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $471.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. CryoPort had a net margin of 35.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.22 million. Research analysts predict that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CryoPort news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $242,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,880.25. This trade represents a 32.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CryoPort

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 299.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CryoPort by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort in the third quarter worth $79,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

