Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR Shares Purchased by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,563 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $24,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

DCOR opened at $73.68 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.