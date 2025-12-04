Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Stock Holdings Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1,589.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 853,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,687 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $84,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

