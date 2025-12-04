Edison International $EIX Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,279 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Edison International were worth $83,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,961,000 after buying an additional 145,358 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Edison International by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 85,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,718 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 364,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.