Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.70 and traded as high as C$13.11. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$12.46, with a volume of 1,297,393 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.78.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 3.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$198.88 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.6341991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Silver

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$401,940. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

