Eni SpA $E Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of E. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 69.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ENI by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

E opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eni SpA has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

