Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.2656.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.1%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth $9,094,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

