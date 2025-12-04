Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.2656.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Equity Residential Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.
Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equity Residential Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 91.42%.
Equity Residential Company Profile
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Residential
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.