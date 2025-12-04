Financial Review: U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) vs. Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Participation Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Global Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Barings Participation Investors has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A U.S. Global Investors 10.04% 1.86% 1.75%

Dividends

Barings Participation Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. U.S. Global Investors pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Global Investors $8.45 million 3.80 -$330,000.00 $0.06 41.33

Barings Participation Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Global Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Barings Participation Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats Barings Participation Investors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. High Yield Index, and Lehman Brothers Intermediate U.S. Credit Index. The fund was formerly known as Babson Capital Participation Investors. Barings Participation Investors was formed on April 7, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds. It also manages hedge funds. The firm primarily invests in no-load mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is based in San Antonio, Texas.

