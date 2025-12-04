Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,383.60 and traded as high as GBX 2,645. Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,589.79, with a volume of 108,067 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital raised their price target on Genus from GBX 2,900 to GBX 3,000 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 2,900 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,050 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,050.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,507.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,383.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12.

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 81.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genus had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genus plc will post 70.9644323 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,332, for a total transaction of £80,454. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

