Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gevo’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GEVO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Gevo Stock Up 7.9%

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Gevo has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $564.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angelo Amorelli sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355. This represents a 97.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Jane Battershell sold 75,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $152,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,095.30. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,394 shares of company stock valued at $936,043. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,350,000 after purchasing an additional 455,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,623,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 2,873,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gevo by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 244,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gevo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,278,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,007,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

