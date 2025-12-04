Global Payments Inc. $GPN Stock Position Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,539,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,520 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $123,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $273,844,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,760,000 after acquiring an additional 98,815 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Global Payments by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,107,000 after acquiring an additional 874,175 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,451,000 after acquiring an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $118.86.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 19.68%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $347,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,389.34. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,984.06. The trade was a 100.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Global Payments from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

