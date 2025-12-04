Halma (LON:HLMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,290.95 and traded as high as GBX 3,642. Halma shares last traded at GBX 3,585.23, with a volume of 934,850 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Halma from GBX 3,690 to GBX 3,700 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 3,200 to GBX 3,500 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Halma from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,750 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Halma from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,700 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,740 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,645.

The firm has a market cap of £13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,493.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,290.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,381, for a total transaction of £507,150. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

