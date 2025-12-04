Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.35 and traded as high as GBX 322.80. Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 317.60, with a volume of 959,526 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMSO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 234 to GBX 245 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hammerson from GBX 300 to GBX 320 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 326.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 10.65. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 302.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.35.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

