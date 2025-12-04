Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.33 and traded as high as C$24.48. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$24.28, with a volume of 1,638,605 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The company has a market cap of C$9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.33.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.35 million during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.1220575 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

