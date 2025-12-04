International Paper Company $IP Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,496 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,879,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,991,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,763,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,737,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,340,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,133,000 after purchasing an additional 294,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in International Paper by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,019,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,203,000 after buying an additional 1,590,137 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. BNP Paribas Exane raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $39.21 on Thursday. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.88%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

