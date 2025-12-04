ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.19 and traded as high as GBX 81.85. ITV shares last traded at GBX 81.69, with a volume of 5,602,822 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 112 to GBX 105 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 105.
View Our Latest Research Report on ITV
ITV Stock Performance
About ITV
ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.
ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.