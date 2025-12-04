ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.19 and traded as high as GBX 81.85. ITV shares last traded at GBX 81.69, with a volume of 5,602,822 shares changing hands.

Get ITV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 112 to GBX 105 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 105.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITV

ITV Stock Performance

About ITV

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.19.

(Get Free Report)

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.