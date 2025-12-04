Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Stake Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,964 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $91,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,631,000 after acquiring an additional 765,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,471,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,302,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $58,951,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,668,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,632,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total transaction of $3,498,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,133 shares in the company, valued at $22,413,024.36. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $36,508.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,378.60. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $176.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.16. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.