Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,782 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $95,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 111.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 987.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 62.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 2.6%

Jackson Financial stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $104.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of ($1,162.00) million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.26%.

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

