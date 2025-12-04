Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.72 and traded as high as GBX 313.20. Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 311.18, with a volume of 4,930,846 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 331 to GBX 334 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 294 to GBX 303 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 306 to GBX 331 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 311 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 309.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of £5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 304.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 284.72.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 15.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,900 stores, supported by a team of c.76,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

