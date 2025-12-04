Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$76.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.29.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

LUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Stock Down 1.3%

TSE LUG opened at C$110.64 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$119.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.05. The firm has a market cap of C$26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 29.56%.The firm had revenue of C$622.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7058 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.