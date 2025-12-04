MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.78 and traded as high as C$22.32. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$22.19, with a volume of 41,260 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MCAN Mortgage from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.78.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 52.77%.The firm had revenue of C$37.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current year.

MCAN Financial Group is a mortgage investment company whose objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing its funds in a portfolio of mortgages (including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial loans), as well as other types of loans and investments, real estate and securitization investments.

