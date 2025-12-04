MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. $MCBS Stock Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 28.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetroCity Bankshares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

