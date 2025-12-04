Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,995 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 52.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 522.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOD opened at $157.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.97. Modine Manufacturing Company has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.91 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

