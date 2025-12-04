Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,766,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 312,904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $107,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 489.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 399,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 331,355 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 134,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,754,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,824,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $2,731,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,840,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $440.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.65%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

