Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 483,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,417 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Natera were worth $81,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Natera alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 1,857.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $479,970.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 117,559 shares in the company, valued at $18,808,264.41. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $32,134,171.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,957,407.36. The trade was a 52.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,466,360. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $238.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -104.02 and a beta of 1.63. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $241.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The company had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Natera from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.53.

Read Our Latest Report on NTRA

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.