NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.89.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVA shares. Desjardins upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC cut shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Securities cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.04 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVA

NuVista Energy Trading Up 1.9%

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NVA opened at C$18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.46. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.44 and a 1-year high of C$18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.