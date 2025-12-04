OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) & My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Financial Analysis

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and OneMedNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -47.39% -51.51% -35.31% OneMedNet -411.11% N/A -262.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of My Size shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of OneMedNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 1 0 0 0 1.00 OneMedNet 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for My Size and OneMedNet, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares My Size and OneMedNet”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $8.26 million 0.48 -$3.99 million ($1.06) -0.98 OneMedNet $640,000.00 121.15 -$10.13 million ($0.05) -30.40

My Size has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than My Size, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

My Size has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

My Size beats OneMedNet on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About My Size

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution. It provides MySizeID; Naiz Fit, which offers SaaS technology solutions that solve size and fit issues, and AI solutions for smarter design; and Orgad, an online retailer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

