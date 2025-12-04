Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA) Head-To-Head Comparison

KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA – Get Free Report) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get KindlyMD alerts:

Profitability

This table compares KindlyMD and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KindlyMD -4,567.90% -13.81% -9.56% Pacific Health Care Organization 21.71% 11.80% 11.21%

Risk & Volatility

KindlyMD has a beta of 31.18, indicating that its share price is 3,018% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KindlyMD 1 1 2 0 2.25 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KindlyMD and Pacific Health Care Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.

KindlyMD presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 728.73%. Given KindlyMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KindlyMD is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KindlyMD and Pacific Health Care Organization”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KindlyMD $2.72 million 87.81 -$3.62 million ($1.11) -0.49 Pacific Health Care Organization $6.07 million 2.17 $880,000.00 $0.11 9.36

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than KindlyMD. KindlyMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats KindlyMD on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KindlyMD

(Get Free Report)

Kindly MD, Inc. (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population. Kindly believes these methods will help prevent and reduce addiction and dependency on opiates. Our specialty outpatient clinical services are offered on a fee-for-service basis. The Company offers evaluation and management, including, but not limited to chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, medically managed weight loss, and hormone therapy. Through its focus on an embedded model of prescriber and therapist teams, KindlyMD develops patient-specific care programs with a specific mission to reduce opioid use in the patient population while successfully treating patients with effective and evidence-based non-opioid alternatives in close conjunction with behavioral therapy. Beyond its treatment of patients, KindlyMD collects data focused on why and how patients turn to alternative treatments to reduce prescription medication use and addiction. The Company captures all relevant datapoints to assist and appropriately treat each individual patient. This also results in valuable data for the Company and the Company’s investors. We strive to become a source for evidence-based guidelines, data, treatment models, and education in the fight against the opioid crisis in America. Business Revenue Streams We currently earn revenue through (i) patient care services related to medical evaluation and treatment and (ii) product retail sales. Our forecasted plan is to operate across various revenue streams: (i) medical evaluation and treatment visits reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payers as well as self-pay services, (ii) data collection and research, (iii) education partnerships, (iv) service affiliate agreements, and (v) retail sales. Our principal executive offices are located at 5097 S 900 E, Suite 100 Salt Lake City, UT.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for KindlyMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KindlyMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.