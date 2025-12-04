Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.52 and traded as high as C$54.42. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$54.16, with a volume of 2,839,350 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.55.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of C$31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.52.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 25.73%.The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

