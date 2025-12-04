Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.78 and traded as high as C$5.19. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 36,848 shares trading hands.
Perseus Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.66.
About Perseus Mining
Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.
