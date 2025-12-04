Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 660.84 and traded as high as GBX 696.50. Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 693.50, with a volume of 1,556,335 shares.

PHNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 850 to GBX 852 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 630 price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 684.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 668.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 660.84. The stock has a market cap of £6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (18.20) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phoenix Group Holdings plc will post 51.179941 earnings per share for the current year.

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

