ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.23 and traded as high as $58.49. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 2,351,413 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

