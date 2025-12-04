QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $210.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $175.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $567,709.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,318.64. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 164,661 shares of company stock worth $27,292,820 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.