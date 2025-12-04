Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.79 and traded as high as $37.73. Regional Management shares last traded at $37.6170, with a volume of 36,450 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RM shares. Zacks Research downgraded Regional Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Regional Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Regional Management in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regional Management currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $365.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.84 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

In related news, CAO Steven B. Barnette sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $60,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,506. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 41.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

