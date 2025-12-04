Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.06 and traded as high as GBX 425.60. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 423.50, with a volume of 4,543,761 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 to GBX 500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 284 to GBX 300 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 414.17.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 405.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 375.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

