Reviewing SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) and ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) and SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ARM and SmartKem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 18.81% 15.03% 11.39% SmartKem -6,262.36% -610.88% -199.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARM and SmartKem”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $4.01 billion 36.70 $792.00 million $0.78 178.45 SmartKem $80,000.00 111.29 -$10.33 million ($2.27) -0.64

ARM has higher revenue and earnings than SmartKem. SmartKem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of ARM shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of SmartKem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARM and SmartKem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 0 8 18 1 2.74 SmartKem 1 0 0 0 1.00

ARM currently has a consensus price target of $179.80, indicating a potential upside of 29.18%. Given ARM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARM is more favorable than SmartKem.

Risk & Volatility

ARM has a beta of 4.23, meaning that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartKem has a beta of 5.07, meaning that its stock price is 407% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARM beats SmartKem on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded on November 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About SmartKem

(Get Free Report)

SmartKem, Inc. develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

