Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.74 and traded as high as $37.98. Rexel shares last traded at $37.98, with a volume of 334 shares.
Rexel Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.
Rexel Company Profile
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
