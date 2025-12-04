Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 411.31 and traded as high as GBX 434. Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 430, with a volume of 63,593 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Ricardo to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 440 to GBX 430 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ricardo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 430.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.52 million, a PE ratio of 861.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 429.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 411.31.

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

