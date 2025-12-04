Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,319,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Solventum were worth $100,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Solventum by 263.1% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,820,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,608,000 after buying an additional 4,217,570 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Solventum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,492,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,563,000 after acquiring an additional 204,523 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Solventum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,670,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,660 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $140,495,000.

Solventum stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26. Solventum Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.91.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SOLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

