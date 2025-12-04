Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.20 and traded as high as GBX 238. Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 232.50, with a volume of 107,366 shares trading hands.
Somero Enterprises Trading Up 1.1%
The firm has a market cap of £126.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 229.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
Somero Enterprises Company Profile
Somero provides industry-leading concrete-levelling equipment, training, education and support to customers in over 90 countries.
