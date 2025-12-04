Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$79.32 and traded as high as C$85.41. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$85.38, with a volume of 82,975 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Stella-Jones from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$92.57.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.10.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 9.43%.The business had revenue of C$958.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 6.4457565 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Michelle Annette Banik acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$84.60 per share, with a total value of C$39,931.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,931.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

