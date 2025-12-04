Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 62.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 48.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 121.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.87. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $66.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $944.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.53 million. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 7.53%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.41%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

