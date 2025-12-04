Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $41,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $284.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $298.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.64 and its 200-day moving average is $284.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

