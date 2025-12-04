Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Position Raised by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $40,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 148,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,477,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $176.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $177.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

