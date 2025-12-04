Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 852,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,131 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $53,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 61.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $178,498.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,559.04. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 688,590 shares of company stock worth $50,754,668 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

