Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.28 and traded as high as $14.11. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $13.8950, with a volume of 18,403 shares trading hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

