Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.28 and traded as high as $14.11. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $13.8950, with a volume of 18,403 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
