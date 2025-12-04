Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $46,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 53.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $171.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.39. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.39.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 868,339 shares of company stock worth $173,242,584 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.20.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

