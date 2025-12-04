Volt Carbon Technologies (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.0293. Volt Carbon Technologies shares last traded at $0.0285, with a volume of 28,395 shares changing hands.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Down 0.3%
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.
