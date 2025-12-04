Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.95 and traded as high as C$27.69. Wajax shares last traded at C$27.44, with a volume of 35,061 shares trading hands.

Get Wajax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WJX

Wajax Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61. The company has a market cap of C$596.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$483.15 million during the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 3.4850136 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.