13,789 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $459,284,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Vertiv by 100.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after buying an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 102.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,837 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,634 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $182.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $186.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.08. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

